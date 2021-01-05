After 9 years, Springfield man indicted on charges connected to 2011 homicide

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — After nine years the Urbana police division have announced the indictment of a suspect in the beating of an 87-year-old man, who later died from his injuries.

Josiah Wayne Mathews, 29, of Springfield, was indicted in connection to the violent assault against Louis Taylor inside his own home on Dorothy Moore Avenue the morning of Oct. 25, 2011. Taylor was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but died from his injuries Nov. 17, 2011.

The Urbana police division, along with Special Prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office, presented their criminal case against Mathews. He was charged with:

One count of Aggravated Murder

Three counts of Murder

One count of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Robbery

One count of Felonious Assault

One count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

One count of Tampering with Evidence

Mathew’s is being held at Tri-County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

“While this case in nine years old, it has always remained on our minds and in our work efforts and we have never lost sight of our duty to Mr. Taylor and his family to find justice for his killing,” said Matthew Lingrell, Urbana’s Chief of Police.