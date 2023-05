SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were taken into custody after a rash of carjackings in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Dispatch, a chase began around 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Selma Road after a string of reported carjackings, however, it is unknown how many vehicles were stolen at this time.

Dispatch said the chase ended when the suspects crashed in the 5000 block of Garrison Road.

Three people were taken into custody.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.