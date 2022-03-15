DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting Sunday morning left two people dead and days later Dayton Police Department continues to search for the suspect(s).

In newly released 911 calls, people on scene detailed the gruesome scene after the events unfolded.

“Can you hear me can you hear me please? Somebody just shot at a car while they was at a stop light off Gettysburg and Germantown,” said a 911 caller.

DPD has since confirmed that the shootings occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday morning when the two victims were at a red light. Another vehicle then pulled up in the right lane and fired into that vehicle.

“It was probably about ten shots. You just heard it go (making gunshot sounds) then they just pulled off,” said a 911 caller.

Then, DPD confirmed the suspect vehicle fled East on Germantown Street. Another 911 caller claimed to live where the shooting occurred described what happened outside their home.

“A car I don’t know whether it had an accident or somethings wrong but they’re sitting in my front yard with the horn blowing. The car is messed up, the front wheel is bent,” said the neighbor who called 911.

When first responders arrived, they found Leasha Owens, 24, of Dayton, and Turell Owens, 35, of Huber Heights, in the vehicles suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims later died at Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

