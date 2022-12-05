Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teen was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday according to the 911 call from the incident.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported crews responded around 8 p.m. to a home at 2408 Greenway St. in Dayton.

According to the 911 call, a 13-year-old called the police saying she “just got shot in [her] head.”

The teen’s mother then took over the call, saying that someone had shot into the home six or seven times and that the girl’s head appeared to have been grazed. She also said that she did not know who shot into the home and that she did not see a vehicle outside.

The mother further reported that the girl was alert and responsive, but felt lightheaded.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the girl was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.