XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — An 82-year-old Beavercreek man has been sentenced for raping a child relative.

According to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Gary Deis has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for raping a child relative.

According to the release, Deis sexually assaulted the child at a home in Beavercreek in 2006. Several years later, the child spoke out about the abuse and the Beavercreek Police Department began an investigation.

Beavercreek police were able to hear Deis make statements regarding the abuse on a recorded phone call with the child’s mother. Deis was arrested and indicted in September 2021.

On March 3, 2022, Deis pleaded guilty to the rape charge and was sentenced on April 21. The prosecutor’s office said Deis must serve at least 25 years in prison before being considered for parole.