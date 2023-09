DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eight people are in custody and facing drug charges following multiple search warrants in Butler County.

Six of those people were arrested after two searches in the city of Hamilton. The searches took place on Bond Avenue and South 11th Street, yielding approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine and 7 grams of fentanyl.

The third search in Fairfield took place on Camelot Drive. It secured 3 grams of fentanyl and 182 grams of cocaine, resulting in the arrest of two others.

(Photo courtesy of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office)