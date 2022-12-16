Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Eight girls were arrested and charged after a fight broke out at Paul Laurance Dunbar Highschool in Dayton.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, a large group of people forced their way into the school building. Police were called and on-site security was able to remove the group from the building before officers arrived.

Officers remained in the parking lot hoping to prevent further incidents during a basketball game that evening. After the fame, several juveniles began physically fighting in the parking lot. The officers on site intervened and called for additional units to help manage the sizable group.

Police arrested eight girls in the fight and charged them all with Riot.

This incident remains under investigation.