DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 66 year-old-man was sentenced to over 56 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in 2018.

According to prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr., 66-year-old Larry Nalls was sentenced to 56 years and six months in prison after he was convicted on several counts of assaulting a child and producing over a dozen nude photographs of the same child.

Nalls was previously convicted of rape in 1989 and served 17 years in prison before his release in 2006.

In November of 2018, the young girl told authorities that Nalls had taken nude photos of her and sexually assaulted her in July and August of that year. Investigators searched Nall’s home and found evidence to support her claim, as well as a firearm that was illegal for Nall to own due to his prior conviction.

At the August 2020 conclusion of his jury trial, Nall was found guilty as charged on 27 counts of Use of a Minor in Nudity‐Oriented Material or Performance, one count of Gross Sexual Imposition by force, one count of Sexual Imposition of a Minor over 13 but less than 16 years of age, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

On September 22, Heck announced that Nalls would spend over 56 years in prison.

“This defendant has shown no remorse for the abuse and sexual assault of the child victim in this case,” Heck said. “Today’s well-deserved sentence will ensure that this predator never again sexually assaults another victim.”