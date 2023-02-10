WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Pike County man has plead guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl.

Tony Bowling, 63, entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday and accepted a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Bowling was arrested after an investigation into a report of a sexual assault or rape on Sept. 8 last year.

The Pike County sheriff’s office took Bowling into custody in December and charged the suspect with rape of a juvenile less than 13 years of age. At his arraignment hearing, a $300,000 cash bond was set. Bowling was also ordered to stay away from the victim, her family and their residence.

Bowling is also now classified as a third-tier sex offender and is required to inform the sheriff’s office of all future places of employment, residence, temporary lodging and international travel for the remainder of his life.