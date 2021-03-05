6-year-old James Hutchinson’s mother, her boyfriend both indicted on charges related to his murder

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The mother of 6-year-old James Hutchinson, along with her boyfriend, were indicted Friday on charges related to his murder and the dumping of his body in the Ohio River.

Brittany Gosney was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on 16 different counts, including:

One count of murder

One count of involuntary manslaughter

Five counts of endangering children

Two counts of gross abuse of a corpse

Three counts of abduction

One count of tampering with evidence

Three counts of kidnapping

James Hamilton, her boyfriend, was indicted fifteen counts, including:

3 counts of kidnapping

3 counts of abduction

3 counts of endangering children

3 counts of tampering with evidence

3 counts of gross abuse of a corpse

According to Middletown Police, Gosney and Hamilton reported the boy missing Sunday morning. After further questioning, the mother confessed to killing her son. She told police she took her children to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County last Friday to abandon them.

After her children were out of the car, Gosney and Hamilton drove off. According to police James attempted to get back in the vehicle. She then sped up, dragging him and potentially running him over. Gosney proceeded to reload her two other children into the car and took off.

She returned nearly an hour later to pick up her son’s body, taking him back to her house. Gosney and Hamilton then made the decision to drive an hour away, dumping his body in the Ohio River.

