CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging six people with murdering a 21-year-old woman in East Cleveland last year, the county prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

The following people are now indicted after Alishah Pointer was tortured and killed back in November:

Portria Williams, 31,

Destiny Henderson, 18,

Nathaniel Poke, 23,

Anthony Bryant, 19,

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 31

Brittany Smith, 33

Pointer’s body was found days after she was first reported missing on Nov. 5. She was found in the basement of a burned-out house on Savannah Avenue and declared deceased at the scene.

Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

The county prosecutor’s office said that all of the accused took part in various aspects of the crime. On Nov. 4, Williams, Henderson, Poke, and Shomo forced (at gunpoint) two women to take the group to Pointer’s home, where they were able to lure her out. She was then taken to several different locations, where they tortured her thinking she had information about a suspect involved in another crime that happened Nov. 2.

Court documents show it was Bryant and Williams who ultimately shot at the victim after a group took Pointer to the abandoned house.

Williams and Shomo are indicted with the following:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Three counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Five counts of Kidnapping

One count of Conspiracy

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

The rest of the group is charged with the following:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Three counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Five counts of Kidnapping

One count of Conspiracy

