SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Michigan woman is facing drug charges after she was pulled over by troopers on Route 823 in Southern Ohio.

Porsha P. Taylor, 29, of Detroit, is facing charges of trafficking and possession of fentanyl.

Taylor was pulled over on April 22 for a traffic violation. A drug-sniffing dog alerted troopers to her car and they found 405 grams of fentanyl, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Police say the fentanyl has a street value of $52,650.

The arrest was part of an enforcement blitz called Operation BRIDGE.