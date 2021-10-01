SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Three additional people, including two juveniles, were arrested and charged Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old.

The City of Springfield said Kamell Golden died from his injuries at Springfield Regional Medical Center after a shooting in the 500 block of Scott St. on Wednesday. Police charged two juveniles after the shooting with aggravated robbery and placed them in juvenile detention.

On September 30 at approximately 2 p.m., Springfield Police officers saw a car with additional suspects of the homicide investigation of Golden. The suspects fled in the vehicle but were stopped by officers in the 200 block of Raffensperger Avenue. Three people in the car, including two juveniles, were arrested and charged.

Travis Pearson was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

The city said police are not looking for any other suspects in connection to the investigation.