KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Several cars were broken into at a park in Kettering on Sunday.

The Kettering Police Department said that sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., five cars were broken into at Delco Park on Sunday, May 15. The suspect(s) accessed the car by breaking windows.

Eight people have been affected by the thefts. Police said IDs, wallets, laptops, cell phones, jewelry, cash and spare change were stolen.

There is no suspect information available at this time.