DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 5 people are facing mail theft charges, and hundreds of stolen checks have been recovered.

Kettering Police say it does not look like thieves are slowing down, even around the holidays, which is why it is important to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

Police are advising the public to not use outdoor drop boxes at the post office to avoid being victimized by mail thieves. In addition, officers are urging anyone who notices suspicious behavior to report it immediately.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the United States Postal Service.