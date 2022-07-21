COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police investigated scenes throughout the city of four different shootings overnight into Thursday.

Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. the next day, gunfire hit four different people in four different cases. The Columbus Division of Police laid out what its investigators know about each so far to NBC4.

9:19 p.m.

Police went to the 5000 block of Hall Road after getting a report that a person had been shot there. When they got there, CPD said a witness told them people were shooting in the parking lot. The officers at the scene found a victim there who had been hit by gunfire in his forehead. He told CPD that someone shot him during a verbal argument.

Columbus Division of Fire medics took the man to a local hospital in stable condition, where he was treated for his injuries. CPD said the suspect is a man, but did not have other information about him as of Thursday morning. It asked anyone with more information to call one of its detectives at 614-645-4141.

10:55 p.m.

Columbus police investigate the scene of a shooting July 20, 2022 near East 21st and Howey Road. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

CPD sent officers to the 900 block of East 21st Ave, where they found a man who had been shot twice during a fight in the street. Detectives at the scene also interviewed a person of interest there who also had injuries from the fight. Medical crews took both the shooting victim and the person of interest to an area hospital, and CPD said it expected both of them to survive.

Columbus police said the suspect was a man, but did not have other information about him as of Thursday morning. They asked anyone with more information about this shooting to call a detective in the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-6818.

12:34 a.m.

Medical crews arrive at the scene of a July 21, 2022 shooting on Wedgewood Drive. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

In the first incident to take place Thursday after midnight, a man told Columbus police he was outside near the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive when he saw two or three men nearby and heard several gunshots go off. He ran away to an apartment building to hide, and once he was inside he noticed he had been shot in the leg. Medical crews took the victim to Grant Hospital to treat his leg injury, and CPD said it expects him to recover.

The victim refused to cooperate further and said he would not help with prosecuting any suspects investigators found, according to Columbus police. The division asked anyone with more information to call one of its detectives at 614-645-4141.

12:40 a.m.

Columbus police investigate the scene of a shooting on July 21, 2022, on East Innis Avenue. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

The last incident in the four-hour stretch took place in the 300 block of East Innis Avenue, according to Columbus police. A man told investigators that he was sitting on a house’s porch when someone in a gray car pulled up in front and started shooting into the home. The victim got down on the floor, but was hit in his left ankle. CPD said both the home the victim was at and another house next door were both hit by bullets.

CPD did not give details on the condition of the victim from this shooting, and did not have any suspect information as of Thursday morning. It asked anyone with more information about the incident to call one of its detectives at 614-645-4141.

Counting all four of the incidents overnight, Columbus police said this made for 739 felony assaults total in 2022 so far for the city. Since last Thursday, there have also been 13 shootings resulting in five deaths. Some of those include: