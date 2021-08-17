4 men sentenced for involvement in fatal robbery, shooting in Kettering

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four men, including a 26-year-old from Trotwood, have been sentenced for their involvement in the fatal robbery and shooting of Mitchel “Max” Miller in 2017.

On Sept. 19, 2019, five men gained access to Miller’s apartment on Coach Drive in Kettering. Prosecutors said that one of the men was known to the victim, who opened up the door for him — then the four others, who were masked, entered the apartment with guns drawn.

The people in the apartment, including Miller, were ordered to the floor. While the robbery was in progress 27-year-old Dylan Dugan, of Trotwood, pistol-whipped Miller and proceeded to fatally shoot him.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office first confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Dugan was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Along with Dugan, 20-year-old Khanaei Head was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison.

The remaining two were announced later Tuesday evening. Terrence Bogan, 20, was sentenced to 12 years as well — both Head and Bogan were convicted of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. The fourth person involved, 21-year-old Marcus Thomas-Casey, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the same charges.

Prosecutors said that a fifth person, 19-year-old Deverono Somerset, will be sentenced at a later date after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping as well.