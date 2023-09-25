Prior coverage above: Overnight shooting incident in Moraine sparks investigation

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Moraine shooting on Friday.

According to the Moraine Police Division, the call for a shooting in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street came in around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. The caller reported that his house had been shot at. No one was injured.

The initial investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle at a group of people who were allegedly gathered outside of the home.

Witnesses reported to police that multiple suspects and a 2012 Subaru sedan were involved in the shooting. This information was given out to the community in hopes of locating the suspects and the vehicle.

Approximately 45 minutes after the shooting, a West Carrollton police officer located and stopped the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was seized and two of the four suspects identified in the shooting were arrested at the traffic stop.

Within the next 24 hours, the other two suspects were tracked down by investigators and arrested.

As of Monday, Sept. 25, all four suspects — 18-year-old Christian DeJesus, 18-year-old Noah Romero, 19-year-old Michael Guadagno and 20-year-old Jaedon Landis — have been formally charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

They are each facing the following charges:

Improperly Discharging Firearm at or into Habitation (F2)

Discharge of Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises (F3)

Improper Handling of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle (F4)

They are all currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.