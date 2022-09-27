DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were arrested Friday after police found illegal firearms in their car.

According to a tweet by the Dayton Police Department, on Friday, Sept. 23, members of the Strategic Response Unit were running a GTA Suppression Operation. Officers stopped a car they suspected had been stolen and found four people inside, all of whom were illegally in possession of firearms.

Police arrested the four occupants and recovered several firearms including a rifle and three handguns.

No charges have been announced, and the suspects have not been identified at this time.