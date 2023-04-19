DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers are on the scene after a student allegedly pepper-sprayed a school resource officer at Belmont High School.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called at 11:35 a.m. to Belmont High School. Dispatch says the school resource officer was reportedly pepper sprayed by a student while the student and parents were attempting to break into an office.

One medic was sent to the scene, Dispatch said, however, two more were requested after officers arrived.

