HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway involving a shooting in Huber Heights overnight.

Just before midnight on Oct. 21, 2 NEWS received news tips with reports of shots fired. Officials on scene in the 8400 block of Trowbridge Way confirmed three people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

2 NEWS spoke with Sergeant Ben Holbrook on scene, who added that one of the individuals hospitalized is believed to be the shooter.

At this time, no injuries reported are life threatening.

This incident is currently under investigation by Huber Heights Police Detectives.