3 Indiana women sought by Wayne County Sheriff for fleeing with 3 children

Left to Right: Heather Frost, Nancy Bohlander Frost, Abbey Frost | Provided by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating three woman who fled with three children, keeping two of them from their fathers and ignoring court orders.

Authorities have determined that Heather Frost was helped by her mother, Nancy Frost, and sister, Abbey Frost. They aided her in evading the police and hiding the children, because of this, warrants have been issued for all three.

Each warrant is for interference with custody charges. Since the warrants were issued, the three woman have avoided arrest and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clevenger at 765-973-9393 Ext. 1537 or email at nclevenger@co.wayne.in.us.

If you know the current location for the Frost family, please contact the Wayne County Emergency Communication Department at 765-973-9355 or your local law enforcement agency.