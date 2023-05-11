SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people are facing charges after allegedly beating a woman and holding her captive for three days in Springfield.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the Clark County Municipal Court, on May 9 Springfield police officers responded to a home on South Western Avenue after a 911 caller said a woman showed up at his house saying she had been held captive and beaten. The woman was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and officers spoke with her there.

The woman reportedly told police that she had been staying with three people, Billy Woolard, Tiffany Lyons and Amanda Vance, at a residence on Robinson Drive for around two and a half weeks.

The woman told police it all started when a comment she made to someone got back to Woolard, Lyons and Vance. She had allegedly told someone that Woolard would not let her leave until she paid $450.

The affidavit reported that Woolard, Lyons and Vance allegedly took turns beating the woman. She was reportedly held captive for three days as they allegedly continued to beat her and pour chemicals on her. The woman also told police that they cut her clothes, cut her hair, and that she was not allowed to eat or drink.

The woman allegedly had severe chemical burns to her back and side, cuts and bruises all over her body and swelling to her legs and face.

The woman told police she was able to escape and get help when Vance left the home and Woolard and Lyons were sleeping.

A Facebook story was reportedly posted by Vance, showing a picture of the woman and her injuries captioned “We beat the breaks off this *****.” After seeing the photograph, police completed a search warrant of the Robinson Drive residence.

Woolard, Lyons and Vance were taken into custody and are being held in the Clark County Jail. Court records show they are all facing charges of Kidnapping, Abduction and Felonious Assault, however, Vance and Woolard have plead not guilty.