Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two juveniles and an adult are in custody after a break-in at Jefferson High School Saturday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the alarm company alerted law enforcement of a break-in on Saturday, Dec. 10 around 11:30 p.m.

Police reported the suspects broke a window to get in and cause destruction, however, there is no information on the extent of the damage.

Two juveniles and one adult were taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.