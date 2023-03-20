MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash in Montgomery County.

According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle going 105 mph around 4:39 a.m. on Sunday, March 19 at I-75 and OH-63.

OSHP reported the driver led troopers on a pursuit into Montgomery County. The chase ended when the driver tried to get off at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and crashed into a tree.

The driver and two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital and they are all expected to survive, said OSHP. Another occupant of the vehicle was treated and released at the scene.

According to OSHP, the driver remains in the hospital on Monday morning and will face several charges including OVI, driving without a license, aggravated vehicular assault and receiving stolen property among others.