DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people are in jail after a search warrant assisted by the FBI SWAT team in Montgomery County was conducted.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was served by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the FBI SWAT team in the 10 block of Benning Place in Dayton on Wednesday.

During the search warrant, detectives allegedly recovered numerous items from the scene:

Large Quantity of Fentanyl

Large Quantity of Fentanyl Pills

Crystal Methamphetamine

Crack Cocaine

A Firearm

Three people are facing federal drug charges. The individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

“Today’s operation is just one step in an ongoing effort to dismantle drug-related activities,”

said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “We are committed to ensuring those responsible for these crimes will face the consequences of their actions.”