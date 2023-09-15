ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were booked into the Montgomery County Jail after drugs, money and weapons were discovered.

Members of the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, with help from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, served two search warrants on Thursday, according to a release. One warrant was served in the 800 block of Southview Drive in Englewood, while the other was in the 700 block of Webster Street in Dayton.

From the search warrants, detectives found money and firearms.

A number of drugs were also found upon searching:

Cocaine

Fentanyl

Heroin

Methamphetamine

“Every day, these deadly drugs find their way into our county and cause immeasurable pain by taking the lives of our loved ones,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, in close collaboration with our partner agencies remain committed in ensuring those individuals bringing these lethal drugs into our community face the consequences of their actions.”

Three people were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. They are reportedly facing federal drugs and weapons charges.