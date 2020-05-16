3 county chase ends in arrest

(WDTN) – Authorities were called early Saturday about a speeding vehicle, which led to a three county chase and the suspects eventual arrest.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), Clearcreek Police were the first to pursue the speeding vehicle.

Just before 3 a.m. officers contacted OSP for backup. The chase took authorities over three county lines, with the suspect eventually stopping and fleeing on foot in Beavercreek.

OSP told 2 NEWS that K9 units were called in and the suspect was eventually caught.

This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.