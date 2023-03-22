DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three men have been charged in connection to drug trafficking near elementary schools in Springfield and Vandalia.

Robert Holmes, 39, and Jamel Williams, 37, both of Springfield, have been charged together in one indictment with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, according to a release.

The drug trafficking reportedly took place within 1,000 feet of Fulton Elementary School in Springfield.

Holmes and Williams allegedly possessed firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking, which legally qualifies as a serious drug offense.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officials seized five firearms, including an assault rifle, more than one kilogram of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine and more than $143,000 in cash from Holmes’s property and vehicle near the school, the release states.

If convicted, Holmes and Williams face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for drug offenses and a potential consecutive mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison for firearms offenses.

Jason Glanton, 34, of Vandalia, allegedly distributed fentanyl within 1,000 feet of Helke Elementary School on Randler Avenue in Vandalia.

Glanton’s indictment alleges he possessed and distributed fentanyl and owned a firearm in furtherance of his serious drug offense.

While executing a search warrant, agents seized nine firearms and $21,000 in cash from Glanton.

The grand jury returned both indictments on March 14.