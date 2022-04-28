AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are charged with murder after a missing man was found dead in Auglaize County.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of 36-year-old Timothy Hovanec.

The man, who last lived in Herndon, Virginia, was in Auglaize County for family matters when he was reported missing on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Timothy Hovanec was later found dead in a rural area of the county. The cause of his death has not been revealed at this time.

The following three people were arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection to the incident: 35-year-old Amanda Hovanec from Wapakoneta, 61-year-old Anita Green from Wapakoneta, and 33-year-old Anthony Theodoru from South Africa.

The three suspects are being held at the Auglaize County Correctional Center on a $2 million bond.