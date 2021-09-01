3 arrested for drug possession during traffic stops in Mercer County

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Lake Drug Task Force arrested three people for drug possession during traffic stops Tuesday. (Photo/Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Lake Drug Task Force arrested three people for drug possession during traffic stops Tuesday.

According to a release, deputies were assigned to watch for two people with active warrants. When deputies saw them, traffic stops were made.

A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested on two warrants from Auglaize County for possession of amphetamines. During the traffic stop, deputies also found methamphetamines in the car. The sheriff’s office said the man is also facing charges in Mercer County for possession of methamphetamines.

A second traffic stop was made a short time later on a 38-year-old man from Saint Mary’s. When the man was stopped, the sheriff’s office said deputies recognized his passenger, a 42-year-old woman, of Celina, who also had active warrants.

Deputies found a “sizable amount” of methamphetamines in the car. Both people are facing charges of possession of methamphetamines. The woman was also arrested on active warrants, one warrant from Auglaize County for possession of methamphetamines and the second warrant from Mercer County for driving under suspension.

Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman set bond on all three people at $50,000, subject to ten percent.

The cases are being sent to the Mercer Prosecutor’s Office for review.