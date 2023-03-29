SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three people were arrested during a human trafficking investigation in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, two of the individuals were arrested on charges related to the investigation and a third was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The investigation happened March 25, and resulted in the arrests.

Authorities say Ronald Whitley III, 34, of Wheelersburg was arrested on two counts of promoting prostitution, 4th-degree felonies. Kaylee Maynard, 29, of Wheelersburg was arrested on one county of promoting prostitution, a 4th-degree felony, according to deputies. Authorities say Janell Schmidt, 34, of Portsmouth was also arrested on a failure to appear warrant during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says victims in this case will be provided with an opportunity to get treatment as well as other community resources.

The investigation was led by the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, including members of the SCSO, the Portsmouth PD, the New Boston PD and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Pike County and Scioto County prosecuting attorneys’ offices and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Ohio Investigative Unit and the Waverly PD also assisted in the investigation.