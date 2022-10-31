Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday.

According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities asked the family to leave, at which point a woman spat on a Miami Valley North Hospital police officer.

When the officer attempted to arrest the woman, multiple other family members attacked him and another security officer nearby, leaving both with cuts and scratches on their hands and face.

The woman ran out of the building where she was later arrested by Clayton and Englewood police officers near a car. Two other suspects, both teenagers from California, were also arrested. All three have been charged with Felonious Assault. A fourth suspect is believed to have left the scene, Lang said.