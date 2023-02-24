DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 3 people have been arrested after authorities seized methamphetamine in a Washington Township home.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to Washington Township, served a search warrant at a residence located on Colonial Lane in Washington Township, ending a long-term drug trafficking investigation, according to a release.

As a result of the search warrant, task force detectives recovered methamphetamine and other evidence from the residence.

3 individuals were arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and are now facing possession of drugs charges. Additional charges will be reviewed with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case remains under investigation by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force.