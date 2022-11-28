Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man was arrested and a second is still on the run after authorities say they broke into a Bethel Township home last week.

Ronald Blair (Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Blair, 39, of Dayton, was arrested after deputies caught him leaving an unoccupied home with stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect, a 45-year-old Vandalia man, was also involved in the break-in.

Authorities are currently searching for the second suspect, the release said, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information concerning this break-in is asked to call Det. Steve Hickey at 937-440-6085 EXT. 3987 or email at hickey.stephen@miamicountyso.com. Anonymous tips can also be left on the sheriff’s office website here.