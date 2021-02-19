2nd person indicted for shooting death of Trotwood man in March 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 35-year-old William Denny, of Yorkville, for his involvement in the shooting death of a Trotwood man.

On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Trotwood police were called on a report of shots being heard and a man down on Elkins Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the body of the victim, 41‐year-old David Robinson. A witness gave a description of a vehicle with two people in it fleeing the scene.

Denny was allegedly with Dustin Hatfield, who was sentenced to 24-year-to-life in prison, for his involvement in the shooting death of Robinson.

Prosecutors said that Denny was driving when the police located their vehicle, causing them to flee law enforcement from several jurisdictions on a multi-county high speed chase. At one point during the pursuit, the disassembled murder weapon was thrown out the window.

Police were able to end the chase by using stop sticks and flattening the tires of the vehicle. Denny proceeded to crash into a median near Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. At this time both Denny and Hatfield were arrested.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Denny for:

Four counts of Murder (proximate result)

One count Aggravated Robbery (serious harm)

One count Aggravated Robbery (deadly weapon)

One count Felonious Assault (serious harm)

One count Felonious Assault (deadly weapon)

One count Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer (fleeing felony)

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

The counts of murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault carry a three year firearm specification.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, March 4, at 8:30 a.m.