DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been indicted for a murder that took place earlier this month.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Eric William Bridges, 21, of Dayton has been indicted for the murder of Samuel G. Osborne on August 14.

On the evening of Sunday, August 14, Dayton police were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they located the victim, later identified as 40‐year‐old Samuel G. Osborne.

The victim was lying on the front porch of the residence and had been fatally stabbed. Further investigation revealed the defendant had stabbed the victim after an argument.

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing Serious Physical Harm

Bridges is currently in custody in the Montgomery County jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.