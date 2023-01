Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in the hospital following a morning shooting on Sunday.

According to Springfield Police, authorities received a call at 7:32 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Race Street in Springfield.

Upon arrival, authorities found a male and female shot. The two people injured were taken to the hospital, police say.

Springfield Police say the shooting is currently under investigation.

