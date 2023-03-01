WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — Two men have been arrested and indicted in connection to a homicide in West Chester in 2022.

According to the West Chester Police Department, 22-year-old Keshon Sanders was shot multiple times and killed on Oct. 20, 2022. Sanders was reportedly sitting inside his parked vehicle at his home in West Chester at the time of the shooting.

Two men were indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, and they are both in custody.

The men were identified by West Chester police as 21-year-old Robert J. Morris and 22-year-old Garreontai Allen Holmes, both of Hamilton County.

Morris had been incarcerated in Hamilton County on unrelated charges, however, Holmes was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 28.