DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The two men who are dead after a fatal shooting in Dayton on Jan. 4 have been identified.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They have since been identified as 23-year-old James Anderson and 22-year-old Victor Humphrey.

Police reported that Humphrey died at the scene and Anderson was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

A third person, a 29-year-old man, later arrived at Miami Valley Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were listed as non-life-threatening.

According to Dayton police, all individuals involved in the shooting have been accounted for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1232 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.