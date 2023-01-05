At least one person was injured in a shooting in Dayton (Chris Smith, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second victim has died after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to Banker Place by the intersection with Oldfield Road on reports of two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was 22-years-old and the other was 23-years-old. The 22-year-old died on the scene.

The 23-year-old victim was brought to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

A third person, a 29-year-old man, later arrived at the hospital on his own with a gunshot wound. He was treated and listed as being in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said that all individuals involved in the shooting have been accounted for.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, DPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1232 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.