DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two houses were struck by gunfire in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue on reports of shots fired shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Police said two homes were struck by gunfire, however, no one inside the residences was injured.

While on the scene, officers found a stolen vehicle matching the description of one of the incident vehicles recovered approximately one block from the scene.

Two juveniles were connected to the recovered vehicle, said Dayton police, and both were charged with Receiving Stolen Property and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Police asked that anyone with any information call 937-333-1232. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or click here.