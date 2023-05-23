DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two inmates are on the run after escaping from an Ohio correctional institution, authorities say.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, two inmates from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio, have escaped.

James Lee, 47, and Bradley Gillespie, 50, are both on the run at this time. Lee is described as a man with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 300 pounds. Gillespie is a bald man with blue eyes who weighs 200 pounds.

The post warns anyone who sees these men not to approach them, and to call 911 immediately.

James Lee (Allen County Sheriff’s Office) Bradley Gillespie (Allen County Sheriff’s Office)