XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured after a stabbing in Xenia on Thursday evening.

According to the Xenia Police Division, officers responded to a home on Childers Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A person had allegedly called 911 saying their son had stabbed them.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, one with serious injuries who was taken to the hospital and one with minor injuries.

The incident had reportedly started as a domestic dispute.

Police identified 31-year-old Jayson McNeil as the suspect and he was charged with two counts of Felonious Assault, felonies of the second degree.

McNeil will reportedly be arraigned at a later date and he is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623.