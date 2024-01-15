BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are hurt after reports of shots fired at a Butler County residence.

On Sunday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to the 4800 block of Eck Road in Madison Township, Butler County. Authorities were sent to the residence on a report of “multiple shots” being fired.

When Butler County officials arrived, they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. The two people were taken from the scene and taken to area hospitals for medical treatment.

Butler County officials say there is not a threat to the public.

“This was a controlled incident and there are no concerns about threats to the community,” said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were arrested booked into the Middletown Jail. Both individuals are being charged with aggravated robbery, while one of the two are being charged with felonious assault.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.