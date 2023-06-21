DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing near Huffman Dam Park Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, two men were fighting outside the Huffman Dam Park near State Route 4. Just after 7:30 a.m., deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene just before they were joined by the MetroParks police.

One man was stabbed in the chest before he drove to a location on Barker Road. He was taken in serious condition to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

The second man was taken to Soin Medical Center with a hand injury but was later released. At this time it is unknown what may have led up to the fight, and no arrests have been made.

This incident remains under investigation.