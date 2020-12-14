2 indicted in connection to Harrison Township homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of two men in connection to the shooting death of Devin Wilson in November.
Michael Allen, 24, and Re’al Streety, 21, both of Dayton, have been indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on:
- Two counts of Murder
- Three counts of Felonious Assault
- One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises
Authorities said that Saturday, Nov. 7, Allen and Streety were kicked out of RSVP Ultra Lounge in Clayton after an altercation with Wilson. Later, when Wilson and a friend left, another altercation took place in the parking lot.
Wilson left the parking lot in his vehicle with his friend, Allen and Streety pursued him in Allen’s vehicle. Both vehicles exchanged gunfire, with over 60 shell casings being found during the investigation. Wilson was fatally shot, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash.
Firearms specifications are attached to all counts both were indicted for. Streety was also indicted on one count of Haivng Weapons While Under Disability from a prior drug conviction.
Allen and Streety are both being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000,000 bonds. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8:30 a.m.
