MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been indicted by a Miami County Grand Jury in connection to thefts across ten counties.

According to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, 34-year-old Derek V. Grimm of Columbus and 25-year-old Morgan L. Carder of Bradford have been indicted for thefts of tools and construction equipment in multiple counties.

Duchak reported the crime spree began in November 2021 and ended in March 2023. Grimm and Carder are suspected of targeting construction sites, tool trailers and storage sheds.

It is estimated that over $100,000 worth of construction equipment and tools were stolen.

Duchak said the thefts occurred in Miami, Darke, Shelby, Auglaize, Montgomery, Logan, Fayette, Delaware, Fairfield and Franklin counties.

Grimm is facing a number of charges including 33 counts of felony theft. Carder is also facing a number of charges including 10 counts of felony theft.

Duchak reported that Grimm and Carder are expected to be arraigned in the Miami County Common Pleas Court in the near future.