BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting overnight.

According to our partners at WLWT, a shooting was reported on Dutchview Court in Liberty Township. Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Upon arrival, police say they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene, heading north on I-75. The suspect was arrested after driving off the side of the highway near Kyles Station Road.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigation into this incident is ongoing.