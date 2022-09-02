EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found two East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.

This comes one week after the police chief there was indicted in an unrelated case.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed a new case against Tyler Mundson and Brian Stoll.

Court records list the date of offense as March of this year. And, the location listed is Hayden and Scioto.

The indictment lists the charges, but it does not outline the facts of the case.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors issued a statement saying only, “This is an ongoing investigation. We decline to comment further.”

We reached out to East Cleveland city officials to discuss the matter but have not yet heard back.

Last week, prosecutors also indicted Police Chief Scott Gardner on 13 charges including theft in office and various counts of theft and not paying taxes. Gardner told the I-Team he was surprised by the charges. He has been placed on leave as the case plays out. He has not been to court yet to start fighting the charges.